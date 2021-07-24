Barclays PLC Purchases 20,265 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 366.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Immersion worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.