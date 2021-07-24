Barclays PLC Purchases New Shares in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTOO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

