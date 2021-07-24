Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

