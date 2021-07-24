Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

