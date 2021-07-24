Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

