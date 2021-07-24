Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.47.

In related news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

