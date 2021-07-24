BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.00.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $316.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.83. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

