Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,452.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

