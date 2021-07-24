Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 2,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $212,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

