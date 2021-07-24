Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at HSBC

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Bilibili stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $310,069,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $190,451,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

