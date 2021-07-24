Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $2,001,500.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $208.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $208.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

