Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2,544.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $682.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $627.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

