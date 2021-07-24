Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $682.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

