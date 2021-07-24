Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $474.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $470.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

