BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.19. 158,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,879,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,740,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

