BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $115.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,290. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

