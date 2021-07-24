BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $115.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.81.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,290. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57.
In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
