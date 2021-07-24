Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $390,912.95 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $390,912.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,018.61 or 0.99955634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.72 or 0.01192111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00378949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00411063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,078,442 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

