bitCNY Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $513,897.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

