BitCore Trading 21% Higher This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $754,461.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.74 or 0.06360374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.01350719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00370991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00134471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00613074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00374656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00291157 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

