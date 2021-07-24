BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 247.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.