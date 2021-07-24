Blocknet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,038.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $11,038.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,901,257 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.