Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.