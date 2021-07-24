Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

