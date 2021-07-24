Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BLP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile
