Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BLP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

