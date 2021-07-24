Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to “Outperform”

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.14% from the stock’s current price. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

VMI stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Valmont Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Valmont Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

