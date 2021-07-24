BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $87.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.