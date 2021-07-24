BOOM (BOOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96,845.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $96,845.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,758,139 coins and its circulating supply is 778,727,406 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

