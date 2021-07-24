BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.