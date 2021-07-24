Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
