Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

