Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$1.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 215,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

