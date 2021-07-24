Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. KemPharm reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,225 shares of company stock worth $88,036. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $93,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 336,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.34.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.