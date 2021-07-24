Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.65. 999,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,472. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 58.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

