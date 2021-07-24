Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $67.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the highest is $69.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

QCRH traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 26,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

