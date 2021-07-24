Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 295,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

