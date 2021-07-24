Brokerages Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CNSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 95,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,769. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

