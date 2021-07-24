Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 459,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.