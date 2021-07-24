Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $4.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 8,826,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

