Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $4.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 8,826,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.