Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 103,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,048. The company has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

