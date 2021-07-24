Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Price Target at €3.27

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AF traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting €3.92 ($4.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,222,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.35. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.