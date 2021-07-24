Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $48.57

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,918,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 138,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

