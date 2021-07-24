Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $44.67

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

