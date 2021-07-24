Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $10.02

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. 2,893,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,310. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

