Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $61.29

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

DLMAF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Dollarama stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

