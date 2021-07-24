Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $173.17

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FSV opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.73. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $185.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

