Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $64.83

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $6,318,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 2,369,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,480. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

