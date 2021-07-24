Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $284.80

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $274.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.58. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Masimo by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

