Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Price Target at $1.50

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.