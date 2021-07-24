Brokers Issue Forecasts for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLT. Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $257.08 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

