Brokers Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Harmonic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $827.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

