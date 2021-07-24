Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $7.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 835,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,086. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

